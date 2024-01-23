Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Anushree Bag Honored at Champions of Diversity Ceremony  

2024-01-21 – BE&O SuSt

by: Chris Wakefield
Posted: / Updated:

One of the featured honorees during the recent Champions of Diversity celebration was Anushree Bag, the Chief Information Officer of the Indiana Department of Child Services.

During the ceremony, Bag was awarded with the Rosa Parks Trailblazer Award for her years of servi 

In her thank you speech, Bag echoed the words of Rosa Parks and said she was “Humbled and honored” to receive the prestigious award for Recorder Media Group.    

Bag also encouraged attendees to take risks, respect diversity’s value, and “Claim your seat and hold onto it.”

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Haley hopes to stop Trump’s...
Election /
Group taps Indiana celebrities to...
News /
NBA All-Star Weekend to Kick...
News /
Pacers Sports & Entertainment leader...
Indiana Pacers /
Take a peek at park’s...
Local News /
Health Spotlight: Defying the odds,...
Health Spotlight /
List: Indianapolis is 8th worst...
National News /
Parents of medically complex children...
Political News /