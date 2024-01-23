Anushree Bag Honored at Champions of Diversity Ceremony

One of the featured honorees during the recent Champions of Diversity celebration was Anushree Bag, the Chief Information Officer of the Indiana Department of Child Services.

During the ceremony, Bag was awarded with the Rosa Parks Trailblazer Award for her years of servi

In her thank you speech, Bag echoed the words of Rosa Parks and said she was “Humbled and honored” to receive the prestigious award for Recorder Media Group.

Bag also encouraged attendees to take risks, respect diversity’s value, and “Claim your seat and hold onto it.”