Apple’s iPhone 16 hits stores Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines with Jane King, who discussed a big day for the iPhone, a new survey on how Americans really feel about “reality TV,” and Thanksgiving shopping.

New iPhones land in stores Friday

Apple’s newest iPhones, the 16 and the 16+, will be in stores worldwide on Friday.

Built for Apple Intelligence with the all-new A18 chip, both models feature camera control, powerful upgrades to the advanced camera system, the action button to quickly access useful features, and a big boost in battery life.

Some reports say demand is lackluster for the 16, but T-Mobile’s CEO says it is selling well.

Lionsgate signs deal with AI startup

Lionsgate, the studio behind “John Wick,” has inked a deal with AI startup Runway.

The Hollywood studio will give the tech company access to its library of movies and shows in exchange for a custom-built AI model.

Advocates say generative AI can enhance creators’ work and help a cash-strapped industry save time and money.

Survey: ‘Reality’ TV exploits trauma too much

A new survey of 2,000 respondents examined people’s perceptions of reality TV with results showing many feel unscripted programs are taking too many liberties monetizing participants’ traumatic moments.

The survey, conducted by Talker Research, comes after the controversial “Bachelorette” season 21 finale in which star Jenn Tran was forced to re-watch her engagement breakup on live TV

Study: Parents essentially work 17-hour days

Working parents are putting in some long hours.

A survey conducted by Talker Research on behalf of Kiddie Academy found that, along with the 9 to 5, working parents also spend two hours a day on household chores and another two hours driving kids around.

But this doesn’t mean that non-working parents don’t also have a full plate. According to the results, those respondents still pull a 17-hour day, doing things like cooking, cleaning and other duties.

Survey: Start Thanksgiving prep 4 weeks prior

New research suggests that you should start your thanksgiving preparations more than four weeks in advance.

A study by Talker Research, on behalf of the Jennie-O brand, found 100 people from each state investigated the best game plans along with different taste preferences when it comes to planning, cooking and enjoying the perfect thanksgiving spread.

The results found both the guest list and the menu take upwards of two weeks of planning and cooking preparations add on another three days.