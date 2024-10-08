Applications open for WISH-TV’s Multicultural Media Producing Program spring semester

Applications for WISH-TV’s Multicultural Media Producing Program are now open for the spring semester, which starts in January 2025.

Launched in 2023 by WISH-TV Owner and CEO DuJuan McCoy, along with JPMorgan Chase and the DuJuan and Tina McCoy Foundation, the program aims to increase diversity in media by training the next generation of news producers.

The curriculum is designed to teach students the ins and outs of producing a newscast and working in a newsroom.

“It was exactly like what I do here every day,” said Madison Hurst, a program graduate and WISH-TV Associate Producer. “We’d come in, get assigned a story, write the script, and edit video—just like my current job.”

WISH-TV Executive Producer and program instructor Adam Krent, who has 28 years of industry experience, emphasized the hands-on nature of the program. “Students are actively producing newscasts. By the time they graduate, they’ll be ready to step into a real newsroom and land that first job,” he said.

In addition to technical skills, students gain valuable industry insights. “They’ll know by the end of the program if producing is truly the path they want to pursue,” Krent added.

The program also provides key networking opportunities. “The connections are amazing,” said program graduate and WISH-TV News Production Assistant Terry Clayton. “I now have friends from the program who work here alongside me.”

Interested in joining? Click here or scan the QR code below to apply.