Aqua America names Indiana president

BRYN MAWR, PA (Inside INdiana Business) –Aqua America (NYSE: WTR) has named Kari Bennett as president of its Indiana subsidiary, Aqua Indiana. Bennett succeeds Thomas Bruns, who retired at end of last year. Bennett will lead the Indiana team and will represent the company in state government along with planning and leading utility acquisitions in the state.

Bennett previously served as executive director of customer experience at the nonprofit Midcontinent Independent System Operator, that delivers power to 15 states and a Canadian province. She also was a commissioner for the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission and general counsel for the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

“Kari brings extensive regulated utility experience and an environmental science and legal background that uniquely positions her to lead our water and wastewater business in Indiana,” said Colleen Arnold, deputy chief operating officer. “She will be a fundamental asset to Aqua Indiana as we look to continue our growth in the state and execute on our mission to deliver earth’s most essential resource to our customers.”