News

Aqua America names Indiana president

by: Reed Parker, Inside INdiana Business
Posted:

BRYN MAWR, PA (Inside INdiana Business) –Aqua America (NYSE: WTR) has named Kari Bennett as president of its Indiana subsidiary, Aqua Indiana. Bennett succeeds Thomas Bruns, who retired at end of last year. Bennett will lead the Indiana team and will represent the company in state government along with planning and leading utility acquisitions in the state.

Bennett previously served as executive director of customer experience at the nonprofit Midcontinent Independent System Operator, that delivers power to 15 states and a Canadian province. She also was a commissioner for the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission and general counsel for the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. 

“Kari brings extensive regulated utility experience and an environmental science and legal background that uniquely positions her to lead our water and wastewater business in Indiana,” said Colleen Arnold, deputy chief operating officer. “She will be a fundamental asset to Aqua Indiana as we look to continue our growth in the state and execute on our mission to deliver earth’s most essential resource to our customers.”

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE NEWS STORIES

Puerto Ricans want governor to resign after Hurricane Maria supplies found in warehouse

by: Amir Vera and Rafael Romo, CNN /

BRYN MAWR, PA (Inside INdiana Business) –Aqua America (NYSE: WTR) has named Kari Bennett as president of its Indiana subsidiary, Aqua Indiana. Bennett succeeds Thomas Bruns, who retired at end of last year. Bennett will lead the Indiana team and will represent the company in state government along with planning and leading utility acquisitions in the state.

Bennett previously served as executive director of customer experience at the nonprofit Midcontinent Independent System Operator, that delivers power to 15 states and a Canadian province. She also was a commissioner for the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission and general counsel for the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. 

“Kari brings extensive regulated utility experience and an environmental science and legal background that uniquely positions her to lead our water and wastewater business in Indiana,” said Colleen Arnold, deputy chief operating officer. “She will be a fundamental asset to Aqua Indiana as we look to continue our growth in the state and execute on our mission to deliver earth’s most essential resource to our customers.”

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Puerto Ricans want governor to resign after Hurricane Maria supplies found in warehouse

Top Video /

Weed may not ease sleep problems, especially for regular users, studies say

News /

Donations allow family to renovate home for girl in wheelchair

News /

Impeachment trial: Resolution shortens opening arguments to 2 days per side

Top Video /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.