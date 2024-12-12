Arctic chill followed by weekend warmth and water | Dec. 12, 2024

TODAY

After a bitterly cold start to the day, with wind chills near zero, clouds will increase as a weak system moves through. Snow showers will develop mainly after 3 p.m., with a light accumulation expected—generally less than an inch, though localized areas could see slightly more. Highs will struggle to reach the mid-20s, with a west wind of 10 mph keeping conditions brisk. If traveling later today, be mindful of potentially slick spots.

TONIGHT

Snow showers will taper off by midnight, leaving partly cloudy skies overnight. Lows will dip to around 19, with winds becoming light and variable. Any lingering snow may lead to icy patches, especially on untreated roads.

TOMORROW

Partly sunny skies return, bringing a modest rebound in temperatures. Highs will climb to the upper 30s as winds shift to the east at 5 to 10 mph, making for a more comfortable day compared to Thursday.

TOMORROW NIGHT

Mostly cloudy skies are expected overnight, with lows settling near 30 degrees. East winds around 5 to 10 mph will persist.

SATURDAY

Rain will develop after midday, with highs approaching the upper 40s. Southeast winds of 10 to 15 mph, gusting up to 20 mph, will accompany the rain. Precipitation amounts will be light but widespread, with most areas receiving less than a tenth of an inch by evening.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Rain will continue through the evening, with lows around the lower 40s. South-southeast winds will increase to 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph. Rainfall totals could exceed half an inch in some areas.

SUNDAY

Rain will taper off by midday, leaving mostly cloudy skies for the afternoon. Highs will hover near 50, with a light southwest breeze.

SUNDAY NIGHT

A slight chance of lingering rain remains under mostly cloudy skies. Lows will stay mild at around 40, with south winds becoming calm overnight.

7 DAY FORECAST

Thursday’s Arctic chill gives way to a milder, wetter pattern as rain moves in for the weekend. Temperatures will warm into the upper 40s and low 50s Saturday and Sunday before cooling slightly early next week. Additional rain is possible early next week, with a potential return to winter-like conditions by midweek.