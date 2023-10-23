Are you ready to Take Off Your Pants and Jacket?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If after you read that headline, you are asking yourself ‘What’s My Age Again?’, you’re on the right track.

Blink-182, the legendary Gen X punk band is coming to Gainbridge Fieldhouse next August!

So take her out on a Friday night, wear cologne, to get the feeling right.

Friday, August 2nd 2024 is the date, tickets go on sale Friday, October 27 at 10am at livenation.com.

Following the massive success of their colossal global outing and recent headlining festival performances at When We Were Young Festival, Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge, and Travis Barker will hit some of the biggest venues nationwide next year, debuting their new album One More Time … for the first time in the U.S. and Canada.

the 30-city trek includes stadium performances at Petco Park in the band’s hometown of San Diego, Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles, Citi Field in New York, Fenway Park in Boston, and Rogers Centre in Toronto, along with 25 arena performances.

The band’s new album, which currently features 2 number one singles in “Edging” and “One More Time”, marks the first time in a decade that Mark, Tom and Travis have been in the studio together.

So do your stupid hair and get tickets to the rock show!