Arizona man arrested in Hendricks County with 10 pounds of meth

News

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:
Alexander Regino Quintanilla composite_1531751820328.jpg.jpg

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — An Arizona man has been arrested after a K-9 found ten pounds of methamphetamine inside of a hollowed out cooler in Hendricks County.

30-year-old Alexander Regino Quintanilla of Phoenix, Arizona has been arrested in the case.

According to the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office, he was pulled over for a minor traffic violation. After he gave inconsistent statements to a deputy, Danville K-9 Zeke helped deputies find the drugs.

Quintanilla now faces preliminary charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine. Both charges are felonies.

He is being held in the Hendricks County Jail without bond. He is scheduled to make an initial court appearance on Monday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: