Arizona man arrested in Hendricks County with 10 pounds of meth

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — An Arizona man has been arrested after a K-9 found ten pounds of methamphetamine inside of a hollowed out cooler in Hendricks County.

30-year-old Alexander Regino Quintanilla of Phoenix, Arizona has been arrested in the case.

According to the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office, he was pulled over for a minor traffic violation. After he gave inconsistent statements to a deputy, Danville K-9 Zeke helped deputies find the drugs.

Quintanilla now faces preliminary charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine. Both charges are felonies.

He is being held in the Hendricks County Jail without bond. He is scheduled to make an initial court appearance on Monday.