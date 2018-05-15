Armed robbery reported on Monon Trail in Broad Ripple

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are investigating a reported armed robbery on the Monon Trail.

It happened around 3:30 Sunday morning near 61st Street in Broad Ripple.

Two men told police they were walking on the trail when at least two people approached from behind and ordered them to the ground. One of the victims told police that he felt the muzzle of a handgun on the back of his neck.

The victims reported a wallet, cellphone and keys stolen from them.

After the robbery, the victims told police they saw the two people run to a nearby parking lot and drive away.

On Monday, people using the Monon Trail said they couldn’t believe what happened.

“It was surprising because we’ve never had any incidents,” said Katrina Baumann. Baumann and her roommate live in the area and say they use the trail to walk their dogs almost every day.

The Monon Trail is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, but some people say when it gets late, they find a different way home.

“We would just kind of walk through the neighborhood rather than the trail,” said Baumann’s roommate, Chelsea Tranbaugh. “It seems like it is kind of an isolated event because it was definitely later in the evening.”

Police later found the victim’s phone thanks to the “Find My iPhone” app.

The phone was located in the front yard of a home about a mile away. Evidence technicians were not able to recover any fingerprints from the phone.