Shooting in Hamilton county leads to a pursuit in Henry County, suspects at large

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Two suspects reportedly fired shots at a person in Hamilton County and fled, starting a chase that went into Henry County. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office said the suspects have not been caught.

Around 12 p.m. Tuesday, the Henry County Sheriff’s office said that two males, possibly armed with an AK-47, fired shots at a person and fled in their vehicle from Hamilton county.

Law enforcement caught up with the suspects on US 36 and County Road 500 W, east of Modoc in Randolph County.

Speeding to avoid the officers, the suspects turned southbound and lost control of the vehicle, crashing into an open field.

The two suspects then ran into a nearby wooded area.

Officers formed a perimeter around the area and began to search for the suspects for over three hours.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office said they used drones, K-9 teams, and had help from 50 officers – from Henry, Madison and Hamilton County Sheriff’s Offices, and New Castle, Middletown, and Pendleton Police Departments – but could not find the suspects.

An AK-47 was found in the crashed vehicle.

The suspects are considered armed and dangerous. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office said to report any suspicious activity in the area by calling 911.