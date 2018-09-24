Army corporal who died in Korean War laid to rest in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — He died decades ago, but a soldier landed in his final resting place Sunday.

Army Cpl. Morris Meshulam was 19 when he died. He was a captured by the Chinese army during the Korean War.

He died from severe malnutrition in January 1951.

His remains were found in July that year, but they couldn’t identify him.

His family said they were asked about 12 years ago for DNA samples to help find his remains. Earlier this year, there was a positive match.

Nephew Sam Goldstein said, “Our statement to those families that still have people missing or unidentified is to keep up the hope. The armed forces have made a vow to identify everybody that they can, that they have in their custody. And techniques get better and better.”

Meshulam was buried next to his twin sister here in Indianapolis.

