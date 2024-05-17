Army will present Purple Heart to Minnesota veteran 73 years after he was wounded
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — After 73 years and a long fight with the Army, a Korean War veteran from Minnesota who was wounded in combat is set to finally get his Purple Heart.
The U.S. Army notified 96-year-old Earl Meyer last month that it had granted him the medal, which honors service members wounded in combat. He’s scheduled to receive it in a ceremony Friday in St. Peter.
An Army review board had rejected Meyer’s application several times due to a lack of paperwork. It reversed course after a campaign by his three daughters and attorney, and intervention by U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and the service’s top noncommissioned officer.
