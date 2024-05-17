Search
Army will present Purple Heart to Minnesota veteran 73 years after he was wounded

FILE - Earl Meyer, who fought for the U.S. Army in the Korean War, talks with fellow veterans at the American Legion, Nov. 7, 2023, in St. Peter, Minn. On Monday, April 22, 2024, the U.S. Army notified Meyer, who still carries shrapnel in his leg from when he was wounded in combat, that he will finally get his Purple Heart medal, 73 years late. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File)
by: STEVE KARNOWSKI, Associated Press
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — After 73 years and a long fight with the Army, a Korean War veteran from Minnesota who was wounded in combat is set to finally get his Purple Heart.

The U.S. Army notified 96-year-old Earl Meyer last month that it had granted him the medal, which honors service members wounded in combat. He’s scheduled to receive it in a ceremony Friday in St. Peter.

An Army review board had rejected Meyer’s application several times due to a lack of paperwork. It reversed course after a campaign by his three daughters and attorney, and intervention by U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and the service’s top noncommissioned officer.

