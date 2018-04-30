Arrest made in connection with body found inside home

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police have arrested a man in connection with a body found inside his home.

Dwight Shotts, 42, faces a preliminary charge of murder.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called at 3:11 p.m. Monday to the 3100 block of East Tabor Street. They arrived and found a deceased person, said Patrolman Michael Hewitt with IMPD public affairs division.

Police say Shotts owns the home on Tabor Street where the body was found.

The identity of the victim has yet to be released.

This story has updated the spelling of the last name of the suspect.