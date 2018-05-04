Arrest made in deadly west side beating

by: Staff Reports

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Police have made an arrest in a deadly west side beating.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, 22-year-old  Daquarius Walker has been taken into custody.

The arrest is in connection to the murder of Dennis Hendon.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the incident happened Wednesday in the 2900 block of West Walnut Street.

Police say Hendon was transported to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital where he died Thursday as a result of his injuries.

Dequarius Walker (Photo Provided/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

