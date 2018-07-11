Arrest made in fatal north side shooting

by: Staff Reports

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) –The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has made an arrest in a Tuesday evening north side fatal shooting.

Police say they have taken 59-year-old Michael Cunningham into custody for his involvement in the deadly shooting of Michael Brown,59. 

On Tuesday, July 10, at approximately 6:15 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of East 38th Street for report of a person shot.

After arriving on scene, a man, later identified as Brown, was discovered suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cunningham faces a preliminary charge of murder.

