Arrest made in shooting on near-west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has made an arrest in a Monday morning shooting on the city’s near-west side.

According to IMPD, just before 4:30 a.m., officers responded to a call to a residence in the 800 block of South Tremont Street.

After arriving on the scene, officers found an adult male who had been shot multiple times. The male victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Immediately after the shooting, officers began conducting an investigation. Police soon learned that the shooting stemmed from an argument between 40-year-old Nekis Atwater and the victim.

Atwater was being asked to leave the residence, which he did but he later returned with a firearm and shot the male victim.

While in the area, officers located Atwater walking just blocks away. He was apprehended.