Arrest made in October homicide

Photo of Nathaniel Williams. (Provided Photo/IMPD)
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An arrest has been made in an October homicide, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said 19-year-old Nathaniel Williams has been taken into custody for the shooting death of 19-year-old Michael Willams.

On Oct. 27, just before 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the 3600 block of Lawnview for a report of a person shot.

After arriving on the scene, officers located Michael Williams suffering from injuries due to a gunshot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation into the deadly incident led to the Nov. 18 arrest of Nathaniel Williams.

