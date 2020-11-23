Arrest made in October homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An arrest has been made in an October homicide, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said 19-year-old Nathaniel Williams has been taken into custody for the shooting death of 19-year-old Michael Willams.

On Oct. 27, just before 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the 3600 block of Lawnview for a report of a person shot.

After arriving on the scene, officers located Michael Williams suffering from injuries due to a gunshot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation into the deadly incident led to the Nov. 18 arrest of Nathaniel Williams.