Arrest made in woman’s stabbing death

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police on Monday confirmed the arrest of a woman in connection to a fatal stabbing on Sunday night.

Tashawanna Wilson faces a preliminary charge of murder in connection to the stabbing death of 45-year-old Vickie Jackson.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 2100 block of Boulevard Place on a report of a fight between two women and arrived to find a woman later identified as Jackson suffering from an apparent stab wound.

Jackson was taken to the hospital in critical condition but later died of her injuries.

Wilson remained in the Marion County Jail on Monday. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make a final charging decision in this case.

The stabbing marked the city’s 95th criminal homicide and the 104th homicide overall in 2018.