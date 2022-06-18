News

Article links Daniels to potential run for governor in 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An article in Politico cites friends close to former Indiana Governor Mitch Daniels as saying Daniels is considering another run for governor in 2024.

“I think it would be fascinating to see, basically taking an era that we seemingly have left, and popping it into this new era and see what happens,” said Chair of the Political Science Department at IUPUI Aaron Dusso.

Daniels announced last week he is leaving his post as president of Purdue University on January 1st, 2023.

Daniels served two terms as governor from 2005 to 2013. He was Director of the Office of Management and Budget under President George W. Bush from 2001 to 2003, and was White House Director of Political and Intergovernmental Affairs from 1985 to 1987.

“If I was handicapping the field, I would not put him as the favorite, he’s got the connections, so he’s a real contender, but I would say he has an uphill battle,” said Dusso.

He adds that the Republican Party has shifted to the right of Daniels’ poltics since he left office in 2013.

Incumbent Governor Eric Holcomb is term limited. Potential candidates in 2024 include Holcomb’s Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch and Attorney General Todd Rokita.

“All of these individuals are going to be people who know that this is an open seat, this is probably a guaranteed seat if you win the Republican primary,” said Dusso.

Sources close to Daniels cited in the article say he wouldn’t run for governor if there aren’t specific issues he wants to address or goals he wants to achieve while in office.

“Does he have the message? What is it that he wants to do? Because I am not sure the message he had in 2004, in the Republican Primary, is the same message that works today,” said Dusso.

Daniels is 73, but Professor Dusso said Daniels age won’t be an issue unless an opposing campaign made it so.