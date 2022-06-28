Life.Style.Live!

Artist creates portraits of ‘Life. Style. Live!’ hosts using magazines

by: Tierra Carpenter
Indiana artist Kathy Saucier joined us Tuesday on “Life. Style. Live!” to showcase her unique portrait art that is made from primarily recycled materials.

Saucier also shared that she will soon be hosting art classes so that you can learn to create the same kind of work.

Saucier received her degree in Art from Marian University in Indianapolis with a concentration in Interior Design.

After several years of 9 to 5 jobs, and just life in general, she chose 2020 to actually start taking my art seriously again. Saucier spent a lot of time during the pandemic working on art and commissions. She loves the interaction with people at art shows and fairs. 

Saucier’s art can be seen at several Indianapolis area shops. She also welcomes commissions and collaborations. 

People who sign up for Saucier’s art classes through her website newsletter will receive 20% off.

For more information, click here.

