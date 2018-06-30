As temps rise, fire officials warn of hot weather dangers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The hot weather is bringing a warning from fire officials, urging people in central Indiana to be careful this weekend.

It’s going to be a scorcher this holiday weekend, and with dozens of events happening outside, it’s important for adults to heed heat warnings, and help kids stay safe as the temperature rises.

Under the summer sun, playgrounds can reach dangerous temperatures.

Equipment like slides and swings get so hot that Capt. Michael Pruitt with Wayne Township Fire Department said serious contact burns can happen in a matter of seconds.

“If a child spends any amount of time sitting in that, they can end up with some first-degree burns,” Pruitt said. “Then, over a prolonged period of time, it can worsen to a second-degree.”

The damage starts at 110 degrees.

Pruitt used a thermal gun to measure the temperature of playground equipment. He found all of it was well above the 110-degree mark.

The most extreme was the slide, which topped off at a sizzling 152 degrees.

“You just have to be careful,” said Edie Byrd, who was at the park with her three grandchildren. “Parents really need to touch those slides before you let the kids go down them.”

Byrd’s grandkids were playing on the splash pad next to Stout Field Elementary School in Indianapolis.

“I told them we are only going here for 30 minutes!” Byrd exclaimed. “Just because it’s so hot and I’ve got a couple of redheads, and they burn pretty quick.”

With Friday’s high topping out at 93 degrees and temperatures this weekend expected to get higher with heat indices in the triple digits, Pruitt urged everyone to be careful.

“Rotate. If the kids are outside for 30-45 minutes, it’s time to get in the shade, maybe go inside, let them rest. Kids will go and go and go until they don’t feel well,” Pruitt said. “By that point, sometimes we’re in trouble.”

Pruitt also wanted to remind people to use sunscreen and stay hydrated.

Health officials say when checking to see if a surface is safe, use the back of your hand because it’s more sensitive to heat. If it’s too hot for you, it’s definitely too hot for your kids.