Ash Brokerage acquires Arizona company

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) Fort Wayne-based Ash Brokerage Corp. has acquired a consulting firm in Arizona. Financial terms of the deal for Bell & Associates Consulting are not being disclosed, however, the firm will transition to the Ash Brokerage brand.

Bell and Associates’ 15 employees will join Ash Brokerage as a result of the deal. Chief executive officer of Ash Brokerage Tim Ash says the deal is a result of both firms having similar goals and values, as well as the desire to make a larger impact on the insurance industry.

“Ash and Bell are stronger together than apart,” Ash said in a news release. “Working with our combined organizations, our advisors and employees will see greater opportunities and a meaningful, positive impact on their experience. The Bell leadership team sought a partnership with a firm who shares their passion for education, relationships and innovation. Both firms have a proven track record in our industry and are excited to bring solutions and great experiences to our collective advisors.”

This acquisition is Ash’s third in 18 months. In 2018, Ash Brokerage acquired Zenith Marketing Group, a firm based in New Jersey, and Target Insurance Services, based in Kansas.