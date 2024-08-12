Ash & Elm Cider Co. introduces Taylor Swift-inspired ‘Eras Cider Box’

Calling all SWIFITES! Andrea Homoya, the founder and CEO of Ash & Elm Cider Co., shared exciting news about a special new product: the Eras Cider Box.

This custom box contains 13 unique cans of cider, each representing a different era.

The box also includes a tasting booklet, making it a unique and enjoyable experience for cider lovers.

Ash & Elm Cider Co., known as Indiana’s largest craft cidery, created the Eras Cider Box to honor Taylor Swift’s upcoming Eras Tour concert stop in Indianapolis.

The box, which sells for $75, is designed to look like Swift’s tour stage and is filled with flavors that capture the essence of her music.

Andrea explained that the Eras Cider Box will be released in waves throughout the fall, with shipping available to most states.

Those eager to get their hands on this special collection can sign up for the newsletter at (http://erasciderbox.com) to be the first to know when it’s available.

For fans attending the Taylor Swift concert in November, the Eras Cider Box will be available for pickup at Ash & Elm Cider Co.’s retail locations in Downtown Indianapolis on E. Washington St. and in the North End neighborhood of Carmel.

This special release is expected to be a hit for cider lovers and Taylor Swift fans! Take a look at the full interview above for more information!