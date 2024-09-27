AskRose Tutoring provides free help to K-12 students

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WISH) — The Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is once again offering free math and science tutoring help for K-12 students. This is the 33rd year for the AskRose Program.

Alisha Mastakar is a Rose-Hulman student in her third year tutoring in the program. She joined Daybreak to discuss the benefits for local students.

“I just really love helping others with math and science and especially I love helping foster a passion for STEM in younger students. It’s really nice to be able to kind of see that ‘aha moment’ when tutoring those middle and high school students as they finally understand the problem. AskRose is more than just helping with homework, but also teaching students how to develop those sort of problem-solving skills so that they can solve different Similar problems in the future. And hopefully just grow a love for STEM the way that I do,” Mastakar said.

According to AskRose, the tutors help students understand their homework, arrive at answers themselves, and prepare to tackle similar questions on their own.

When students are stumped by a math or science problem:

Students can call, email, or chat online with a tutor.

The tutor starts the session by reviewing the problem.

The tutor guides students through the problem(s) until the student understands the solution.

“We basically help walk the students through what problems they have. We really try to emphasize helping the students learn how to solve the problems themselves rather than just lecturing at them. And being really encouraging and hoping that students can learn those skills,” Mastakar said.

Tutors are available virtually and can help students who speak English or Spanish.

“We have tutors whose native language is Spanish. So they will be able to speak in Spanish and give math and science homework help to students whose first language is Spanish. So that sort of help is also accessible to them,” Mastakar said.

Tutoring is available Sunday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Anyone interested in free tutoring can learn more online or call 1-877-ASK-ROSE (1-877-275-7673).