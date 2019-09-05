Aspire Indiana to develop recovery center

ANDERSON, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business)- Aspire Indiana and Progress House of Indianapolis are partnering for a Whole Health Recovery Center to serve up to 100 people from around Central Indiana. The rehabilitation center for substance use disorder would staff more than 40 new positions.

The center aims to meet all patients’ needs in one location. Residence, detox/recovery counseling, primary medical care, behavioral health care, Medication Assisted Treatment, peer support, case management, skills training/education, housing assistance and job placement will all be housed in the building.

The Whole Health Recovery Center will be located in Anderson at the former Mockingbird Hill Park. Aspire is purchasing the property from Bethesda Lutheran Communities, which had run a camp for adults with disabilities called SonRise Retreat Center on the premises.

The project received approval from the Anderson Plan Commission last month, and should go to the City Council for review in November.

“This represents a bold new approach to substance addiction: Everything they need to stay on the road to recover while living in a safe place for as long as they need,” said Barbara Scott, Aspire President and chief executive officer. “Addiction is a complex problem with many causes. We need a new recovery model that is multi-pronged in its approach, but delivered simply. Instead of scattering the pieces to the addiction puzzle and expecting people to find them, we’re bringing the solution to them while providing a home during their recovery journey.”

The center could open as early as spring 2020.