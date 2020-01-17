Association of Beverage Retailers names Executive Director

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Association of Beverage Retailers is undergoing what it calls “a significant reorganization.” The company has named Gretchen White executive director and hired Indianapolis-based Catalyst Public Affairs Group, where White will also serve as vice president, to provide lobbying and association management services.

White most recently served as director of Government Affairs for a statewide trade association focusing on housing policies. She also served on the Governmental Affairs Society of Indiana Board of Directors and was elected president of the board.

The Indiana Association of Beverage Retailers represents the interests of nearly 1,000 package store owners. The organization says it strives to encourage responsible retailing, develop sound public policy initiatives and build stronger communities with local advocates.

“For 84 years, the Indiana Association of Beverage Retailers has played a prominent and impactful role in shaping our state’s public policy with regard to the sale of alcoholic beverages in a manner that promotes safety and responsibility above all else,” said White. “I am looking forward to working closely with small-business package store owners from across the state in continuing this sterling tradition.”