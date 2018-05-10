Astronaut on Space Station to receive honorary Purdue degree

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
64217256_1525917184756

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL – APRIL 1: In this handout image provided by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), in the White Room of Launch Pad 39A during a launch dress rehearsal, the Closeout Crew helps STS-134 Mission Specialist Andrew Feustel put on the parachute for his launch-and-entry suit before he boards space shuttle Endeavour […]

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue University will award an honorary doctorate to NASA astronaut and alumnus Andrew J. “Drew” Feustel while he’s stationed aboard the International Space Station.

Purdue says Feustel will receive an honorary doctor of science degree via a live link to the Space Station during Purdue’s spring commencement ceremonies Friday evening. Fellow Purdue grad and NASA astronaut Scott Tingle, who’s also on the Space Station, will place a ceremonial hood on Feustel.

Feustel, from Lake Orion, Michigan, also will give remarks.

He graduated from Purdue’s College of Science with a bachelor’s degree in 1989 and a master’s degree in 1991.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: