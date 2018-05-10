Astronaut on Space Station to receive honorary Purdue degree

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue University will award an honorary doctorate to NASA astronaut and alumnus Andrew J. “Drew” Feustel while he’s stationed aboard the International Space Station.

Purdue says Feustel will receive an honorary doctor of science degree via a live link to the Space Station during Purdue’s spring commencement ceremonies Friday evening. Fellow Purdue grad and NASA astronaut Scott Tingle, who’s also on the Space Station, will place a ceremonial hood on Feustel.

Feustel, from Lake Orion, Michigan, also will give remarks.

He graduated from Purdue’s College of Science with a bachelor’s degree in 1989 and a master’s degree in 1991.