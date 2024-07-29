At least eight injured, including children, after knife attack in northern England

Police work at the scene in Southport, England, where a man has been detained and a knife has been seized after a number of people were injured in a reported stabbing, Monday July 29, 2024. (James Speakman/PA via AP)

London (CNN) — At least eight people, including children, were injured in a knife attack close to a Taylor Swift-themed yoga class in a town in northern England, according to police and eyewitnesses.

Merseyside Police said it received reports of a stabbing in Southport, north of Liverpool. Emergency services were called to a “major incident” in the town at around 11:50 a.m. local time (6:50aET). A 17-year-old boy was arrested at the scene.

“At this early stage, enquiries are ongoing to establish the motive for this tragic incident and we would urge people not to speculate while the investigation is ongoing,” police said. “We can also confirm that the incident is not currently being treated as terror-related and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.”

Local business owner Colin Parry was one of the people who called the police, said the incident in Southport was like a “scene in a horror movie,” according to PA Media.

Parry said he believed a number of young girls had been stabbed. “The mothers are coming here now and screaming. It is like a scene from a horror movie,” Parry said, adding that “police have got him.”

The businessman said he had directed police to an address in Hart Street behind the Hart Space studios, where one of the events listed at the time of the stabbings was a

Taylor Swift-themed yoga class for children ages six to 11, according to its website.

“It’s like something from America, not like sunny Southport,” Parry said.

One resident, who lives in Hart Street but did not wish to be naed, told PA Media that a woman pulled up outside his house in her car, screaming. He said: “She was screaming ‘my daughter’s been stabbed’.

“The woman was in hysterics. Then two police cars rushed up the street the other way. It was a mum with her 10-year-old daughter who had been stabbed.”

“I helped to get her back up to where the police cars and ambulances were. She didn’t look great but my focus was on getting her back up the street to get help.

“When I got back up the street there were a couple of kids on the floor being seen to by paramedics and, as I came back, more police cars were going down and more ambulances gradually started to arrive.”

The Alder Hey Children’s Hospital Trust in Liverpool, about 20 miles from Southport, declared a “major incident.”

“The Trust is working with other emergency services to respond to this incident and our Emergency Department is currently extremely busy,” the hospital said in a statement posted to its website. “We ask parents to only bring their children to the Emergency Department if it is urgent,” it said.

The British MP representing Southport, Patrick Hurley says he was “deeply concerned” about the “incident.”

“I am hoping for the best possible outcomes to the casualties affected. My thoughts go out to all those affected, their loved ones and to the entire community,” Hurley said on X.