Athletic Club Foundation, Hoosier Lottery partner to host Indy St. Patrick’s Day celebrations

Spectators dressed as leprechauns attend a St. Patrick's Day parade on March 17, 2014. (Photo by PETER MUHLY/AFP via Getty Images)

INDIANAPIOLIS (WISH) — The Athletic Club Foundation and Hoosier Lottery have announced four events in downtown Indianapolis to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

St. Patrick’s Day is on Sunday, but these special events are all scheduled for Thursday, Friday, or Saturday.

St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations in Indianapolis

The Hoosier Lottery Greening of the Canal | Thursday @ 5 p.m. Free and open to the public.

Located at Ohio and West streets downtown, just east of Fire Station 13 across from the Indiana Historical Society.

Will feature live entertainment and food trucks.

5 p.m.: Live performances begin: Indianapolis 500 Gordon Pipers Sheep in the Boat Band

Live performances begin: 5:30 p.m.: Remarks from local officials at 5:30 p.m.

Remarks from local officials at 5:30 p.m. 5:45 p.m.: Pouring of the Dye at the Ohio Street Canal Basin Official pourers include Mayor Joe Hogsett, 2024 Irish Citizen of the Year Fred Glass, and Sarah M. Taylor, executive director of the Hoosier Lottery.

Pouring of the Dye at the Ohio Street Canal Basin The Greening of the Canal will be live streamed on the Hoosier Lottery Facebook Page and the Indianapolis St. Patrick’s Day Celebration Facebook Page. 42nd Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade Presented by the Hoosier Lottery | Friday @ 11:30 a.m. 11:15 a.m.: Wee Irish Mile, a family friendly mile-long run or walk, takes place along the parade route.

Wee Irish Mile, a family friendly mile-long run or walk, takes place along the parade route. 11:30 a.m.: St. Patrick’s Day Parade will begin, featuring: Irish-themed floats Local marching bands Pipe and drum bands and Irish dancers Catholic schools and other local organizations

St. Patrick’s Day Parade will begin, featuring: Click here to join Avi8or Adventures on a bird’s eye preview of the parade route Indianapolis Public Safety Tent Party | Friday from 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. Located on North Street between Meridian and Pennsylvania streets.

Activities include: Live entertainment Food trucks Large, heated tent featuring a beer garden Performances by Highland Reign, a Scots American folk-rock band, along with U2 cover band, A Beautiful Day

The area surrounding the tent party will be closed to traffic. 31st Annual Shamrock Run & Walk | Saturday @ 11 a.m. IFD Union Hall Local 416, 748 Massachusetts Ave., with route ending at the Bottleworks District.

This year’s race will feature a new 4-mile course.

All participants will receive a 317 hoodie.

Free post-race party at the Bottleworks District from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.m Participants, family members and friends are welcome Live music and activities Beer garden hosted by the Bottleworks Hotel Food items inside The Garage

Registration is required! Individuals and groups can click here to sign up.

The Indianapolis St. Patrick’s Day celebrations are the Athletic Club Foundation’s biggest fundraisers of the year. Proceeds will directly support the Foundation’s efforts to help local youth by investing in amateur athletic programs in Indiana.

To learn more, visit www.IndyStPats.com.