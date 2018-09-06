Attorney General Jeff Sessions to speak in Indy, discuss Project Safe Neighborhoods program

Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks during a news conference about opioid addiction, Thursday, July 13, 2017, at the Justice Department in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions wil be in Indianapolis Thursday.

Sessions will be addressing the 2018 Indiana Law Enforcement Conference.

The attorney general is expected to speak about the import of Project Safe Neighborhoods.

Project Safe Neighborhoods “is a collaborative program that combines the efforts of law enforcement to focus on the most violent criminals in the most violent areas within each district.”

