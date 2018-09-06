Attorney: Noblesville school shooting suspect to admit guilt at hearing

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The suspect in the Noblesville school shooting will admit guilt in the case.

According to the attorney for David Moore, a November hearing will involve him entering the juvenile version of a guilty plea and the case moving to sentencing.

Moore, 13 years old at the time of the shooting, was accused of shooting student Ella Whistler and teacher Jason Seaman at Noblesville West Middle School on May 25. Both victims survived the shooting. Seaman was hailed as a hero for stopping Moore.

Because of his age and the shootings not being fatal, Moore could not be tried as an adult.

Prosecutors said he faced the juvenile equivalency of two counts of attempted murder, aggravated battery, battery by means of a deadly weapon and possession of a handgun and knife.