Attorney speaks for woman accused of murdering 13-year-old

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The woman accused of shooting and killing 13-year-old Harry Taliefer appeared in court Tuesday, just hours before dozens gathered at the crime scene for a prayer vigil.

Shantell Taylor, 33, turned herself into IMPD officers Saturday, according to police. She has been preliminarily charged with murder and is being held in the Marion County Jail without bail.

Tuesday morning, she appeared in court for a preliminary hearing that was continued until Wednesday, as the judge gave the prosecution more time to prepare formal charges. Her next court date is set for 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Outside the courtroom, Taylor’s attorney emphasized his client has not confessed to any crime.

“There’s been some misinformation out there. She did not turn herself in as the shooter. I think that’s really important that everybody understand that,” said Michael Kyle, of Baldwin Kyle and Kamish Criminal Defense Team.

Kyle explained he and his client hope the police figure out who is truly responsible.

“What happened, it’s a tragedy. It is truly a tragedy but it’s a travesty when someone has been wrongly accused of a crime. That’s also a tragedy,” said Kyle.

Harry Taliefer’s family and friends gathered a few hours after the court proceeding on the block where his body was discovered Thursday night, in the 2200 block of Barnor Drive.

They stood in groups on the sidewalks and watched as dozens from Young Men Inc. Youth Ministry marched down the street in a sign of respect for Taliefer’s family. The family listened to a prayer and speeches by Reverend Malachi Walker, IMPD Chief Bryan Roach, and Mayor Hogsett’s Violence Reduction Coordinator Shonna Majors.

Reverend Walker also presented Taliefer’s guardians with a plaque and a check to help with funeral expenses.

“Most of us would trade our own lives to get Harry back. These things are actually, they’re awesome, great to have as far as the recognition, to help with his burial. But we would rather give all that back to have him with us,” said Jay Thomas, Taliefer’s uncle.

“It made me proud of my son for the things he did positive in the community and in life,” said Shawnta Winston, Taliefer’s mother. “He knows his mom is going to do the right thing and get justice for him.”

When the family learned Taylor was maintaining her innocence, they asked that she then provide the police with information.

“Be adult about it and let someone know because this is an innocent life who lost his life,” said Winston. “If she knows that is was not her, she knows exactly who done it. That was her crowd of people.”

When asked if Taylor can help police find who is responsible, Kyle said that situation has changed because Taylor is potentially being charged with murder.

“We have to make some strategic decisions on our part on how much cooperation we’re going to provide the police,” said Kyle.