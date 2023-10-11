Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Audrey Birnbaum’s ‘American Wolf’: A remarkable life memoir

A story of survival and coming of age

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Join us for an engaging conversation with author Audrey Birnbaum as she delves into her memoir, “American Wolf.”

This book chronicles Birnbaum’s extraordinary life, from her daring escape from Nazi Germany in 1941 to her subsequent return to Germany as a young American intelligence officer during the height of the Cold War.

With the book’s release date set for October 2023, “American Wolf” promises to offer a gripping and insightful perspective on a life shaped by historical upheavals and personal triumphs.

For more details about Audrey Birnbaum’s compelling story, you can visit the book’s official page at amsterdampublishers.com.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Aviation company hoping to grow...
Business /
Colts’ rookie QB injured, Arizona...
All Indiana /
Tasty Takeout: Pig Pen
All Indiana /
More Than a Tailgate: Fundraising...
All Indiana /
Wheeler Mission’s 128 years of...
All Indiana /
Guest recalls ‘bullets flying’ as...
I-Team 8 /
Health Spotlight: A pioneering surgery...
Health Spotlight /
Domino’s launches free ‘Emergency Pizza’...
Business /