Ausome Indy nonprofit hosts event at The Ice Rink at Holliday Park

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Ausome Indy nonprofit on Sunday hosted skating for kids with autism in the foster care system at The Ice Rink at Holliday Park.

Indy’s newest outdoor ice skating rink is on the city’s northwest side at 6363 Spring Mill Road.

The event is touted as a “sensory friendly” skating event for people with autism who would like to skate in an enjoyable, safe and comfortable environment outside of peak hours.

Skating, skate rental, and concessions will be free.

Ausome Indy also was to have a table set up for crafting and to hand out sensory kits as well, said Franqlin Gatson with Dittoe Public Relations.

Register for the event was online. It ran from 9-10:30 a.m.