Australian TV journalist who met with Rita Wilson has virus

by: ROD McGUIRK Associated Press
Posted:

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An Australian television journalist said Monday he has the new coronavirus and assumes he contracted it while meeting with actress-singer Rita Wilson in Sydney.

Wilson and her husband Tom Hanks have been isolated in an Australian hospital since they were both diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 12.

Authorities said last week several contacts Hanks and Wilson had in Australia were being traced, but no other results of those efforts have been made public. Hanks had been working on a film in Australia and Wilson had concert performances in the country before they were diagnosed.

Nine Network entertainment editor Richard Wilkins said he was tested because he met Wilson at the Sydney Opera House on March 7 and again at Nine’s Sydney studio on March 9. The result came back positive on Sunday.

“I’m surprisingly very well,” Wilkins told Nine by Facetime from his Sydney home, where he has self-isolated since Wilson’s diagnosis.

“You could’ve knocked me over with a feather last night when I got that call. It took me a couple of minutes to reel from the news that they gave me. But I feel fine. I feel 100%,” Wilkins added.

The virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people but can be severe in some cases, especially older adults and people with existing health problems. People with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may need six weeks to recover.

The 65-year-old journalist said he could only assume that he had been infected by Wilson.

“We’re assuming this is from Rita. It may not be. They’ve all said it could be anyone, anywhere, any time, such is the prevalence of this thing,” Wilkins said.

“I was having a chat to her and that’s probably my best guess as to what happened,” he added.

Wilkins was one of 37 new case confirmed over 24 hours in New South Wales state, bringing the state total to 171. The increase was the largest for Australia’s most populous state in a day. Authorities say at least 67 cases arrived from overseas and 44 were transmitted locally while the remainder could not be determined or were still under investigation. Australia has about 300 cases overall.

Wilkins’ son Christian Wilkins was tested because he spent the night of March 10 in his father’s Sydney home. The 25-year-old son is competing in the Australian version of the reality TV show “Dancing With the Stars,” which is being broadcast without a studio audience because of the COVID-19 risk.

Richard Wilkins said he did not inform his son until after he had danced on the program, which is performed in a Melbourne studio on Sunday nights.

“I called him up after his show last night. He was and still is very, very upset,” the father said.

“He’s going to get tested in an hour and, fingers crossed, he’ll be OK, which I’m sure he is,” he added.

Two Nine hosts who interviewed Wilson in their Sydney studio on March 9, David Campbell and Belinda Russell, remained in isolation in their homes on Monday waiting on test results.

Hanks’ diagnosis prompted an outpouring of get-well wishes in Australia and Hollywood. During the couple’s isolation, Hanks has posted on social media thanking their caregivers and evoking his famous movie roles.

A recent post of a stuffed kangaroo and two slices of toast slathered in Australian fave Vegemite was captioned “Thanks to the Helpers.” The advice for children to look to “helpers” in scary times is credited to American children’s TV host Mr. Rogers, whom Hanks portrayed in “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.”

Hanks had been in Queensland state shooting an Elvis Presley biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann. The double Oscar winner plays Presley’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker. The film, slated for release in October 2021, has suspended production, Warner Bros. said.

IMS responds to CDC’s recommendation of no gatherings over 50 people for 8 weeks

by: Staff Reports /

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday recommended canceling or postponing gatherings of more than 50 people across the country for the next eight weeks.

The recommendation comes as officials across the country curtailed elements of American life to fight the coronavirus outbreak on Sunday, with governors closing restaurants, bars, and schools and a government expert saying a 14-day national shutdown may be needed.

The 2020 Indianapolis 500 is scheduled for May 24.

On Monday, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway released a statement responding to the CDC’s recommendation and how it may affect the running of the 2020 Indianapolis 500:

“We are aware of the CDC’s interim guidance suggesting the postponement of events involving more than 50 people over the next eight weeks. Our priority is to do our part in protecting the public health while still conducting the 104th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge as scheduled on May 24. This continues to be a dynamic situation which we are monitoring constantly in coordination with federal, state, local and public health officials. We are planning for all contingencies and will be prepared to run the GMR Grand Prix and Indy 500 as the COVID-19 situation permits.”

  • March 6: Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) confirms the first case in Indiana. Officials say the Marion County resident had recently traveled to Boston to attend a BioGen conference as a contractor.
  • March 8: ISDH confirms a second case. An adult in Hendricks County who had also traveled to the BioGen conference was placed in isolation. Also on March 8, Noblesville Schools announced that a parent and that parent’s children will be self-quarantining after attending an out-of-state event where someone else tested positive.
  • March 9: Two more cases are confirmed. Avon Community School Corporation had announced on March 8 that a student tested positive. That case, along with another in Noble County, was confirmed by state health officials at a press conference.
  • March 10: Two more cases are confirmed as the state launches an online tracker. New cases are confirmed in Boone and Adams counties. Purdue and Indiana universities suspend classes for two weeks beyond their spring breaks. Ball State University basketball fans learn the Mid-American Conference tourney will have no fans in the stands. Three businesses operating nursing homes in Indiana announce they will no longer allow visitors.
  • March 11: ISDH confirms four more cases in Indiana, three adults in Johnson County and an adult in Howard County. The University of Indianapolis announced it will extend its ongoing spring break through March 22. The Indianapolis-based NCAA announces the men’s and women’s Final Four basketball tournaments will be conducted with essential staff and limited family attendance. The Big Ten announced all sports events, including the men’s basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, will have no fans starting March 12. Ball State University announced all classes are suspended for the rest of the spring semester. NBA suspended all games, including the Indiana Pacers, until further notice. Butler University extended its spring break, after which it will go to virtual classes.
  • March 12: ISDH reported two more cases of the coronavirus, in Marion and St. Joseph counties, for a total of 12. Taylor University canceled international and domestic spring break trips for students and faculty sponsors. Indianapolis’ annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade was canceled. Indiana Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced new protections that led to extended public school closings and the cancellation of large events across the state. The league including the Indy Fuel hockey team suspended its season. Indy Eleven said it will reschedule four matches, including its home opener set for April 4. The NCAA canceled the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments. The Big Ten suspended all sporting events through the winter and spring seasons. Hancock County announced a jail staff member tested positive for COVID-19. Fiat Chrysler’s Kokomo plant said it was remaining open after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.
  • March 13: Gov. Eric Holcomb announces additional actions — they included eliminating Medicaid co-pays for COVID-19 testing and lifting regulations limiting the number of work hours per day for drivers of commercial vehicles — to help stop the coronavirus. Wayzata Home Products, a Connersville cabinet maker, shut down and laid off its entire workforce due to market uncertainty associated with the coronavirus. The Indiana High School Athletic Association postponed the boys basketball tournament. Franklin College said it will have no in-person classes March 16 and 17, start online classes March 18 through at least April 5 and empty residence halls of students by 5 p.m. March 15. The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis said it will be closed March 14-28. The Indianapolis Public Library joined other libraries across Indiana and said it will close all facilities until further notice beginning at 5 p.m. March 14.
  • March 14: ISDH reported three more cases, in LaPorte, Marion and Wells counties, for a total of 15. A total of 89 people have been tested by ISDH or the CDC, according to the state. The Indiana Gaming Commission said all licensed gaming and racing operations would close on Monday, March 16, for at least 14 days.

