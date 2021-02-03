Author and human connection expert says every conversation counts

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The coronavirus pandemic has amplified feelings of loneliness among a population that’s already been struggling for years to stay connected to the world–the elderly.

News 8 spoke with Riaz Meghji, author and human connection expert, about what we can do to sustain and strengthen relationships among seniors during COVID-19.

Gillis: We know there are dangers with isolation and loneliness. And this is happening even more during the pandemic. Can you talk about the dangers of isolation specifically as it relates to seniors?

Meghji: It’s been underestimated–the impact of what loneliness does for our mental and physical well-being and when you talk about seniors. The U.S. Census Bureau came out and said that one in three seniors in America are living alone. And if you break that down in terms of numbers that’s almost 13.8 million seniors that are living alone and now having extreme forms of isolation during this pandemic because the pandemic has just accelerated these feelings of loneliness.

This is linked to serious health implications including elevated risks of heart disease, of Alzheimer’s, suicide, shorter lifespans. It impacts us on many levels and when we look at our seniors that aren’t getting around or aren’t moving the way they used to there are serious consequences of this–just not having those personal touch points for connection.

Gillis: You talk about creating and sustaining meaningful relationships. How do we do this in a time when we can’t even be in the same room as our loved ones, especially seniors who are vulnerable to the virus?

Meghji: This is so important. Isolation became the universal commonality for seniors and all of us across the board and how we got creative with our connections really accelerated over the past few months.

There’s the initial thought of the older demographic embracing social media and embracing the tools of video. I mean, personally, I’ve seen the amplification of emotion through video. Instead of sending cards you’re surprising people not just with text messages, not just with emails, but with video so they can see that emotion coming through the camera. And now more than ever we need to capitalize on this because you’re right. We can’t be in the same room we used to be so it’s up to us to strengthen our emotional bonds to combat this loneliness.

Some people say they are too busy. Think of parents at home. They’ve got a job to do. They’ve got kids to take care of. Maybe there is remote learning going on. They could easily say “I don’t have more than five minutes to connect with a senior” because in this case they might be struggling. Even if you have those five minutes, make those five minutes quality because we live in a culture of distraction. So, recognizing and combating the multi-tasking and giving anybody five minutes of undivided attention can go a long way.

Gillis: Goes to the title of your book Every Conversation Counts. And you say it’s important to listen with your whole heart and show your authentic self through these conversations. This can foster closer connections even in these five minutes. What do you mean by listening with your whole heart and showing your authentic self?

Meghji: It really comes down to this notion of giving someone the gift of your attention and if we could take inventory of how we operate in every single conversation in a single day? How are we showing up? Are we giving someone our complete attention or are we rehearsing our elevator pitch or thinking of the next thing we’re going to say? Sometimes we come into a conversation with an agenda. So, we’re not really listening. We’re just waiting for that chance to talk to fix the problem and give unsolicited advice or interrupt if we disagree with somebody.

This idea of giving your whole heart means leading with assertive empathy in this era we’re living right now where there is such great polarization of different views whether it’s politics or whether it’s just how to live life in general and work through this pandemic. What we need to do during this pandemic is acknowledge each other. Listening to what someone has to say and putting the relationship first before we introduce the logic of why we might feel a certain way if we disagree with someone.

Gillis: So, taking that pause and giving your whole heart you can really maximize that time if you’re doing it right. Any more thoughts on that?

Meghji: The big point is to just stay open. Some people would say to me can you really make a five minute conversation count? The whole idea and philosophy behind this message is to enter every given interaction is an opportunity to create a real connection. And if we do that it allows us to stay open to the idea that the conversation can change somebody’s life. It can help them if they are struggling one day because of extreme loneliness or any given struggle they are going through.

And if we ask ourselves and we’re listening to people and we’re hearing repetition with excuses and in our minds we’re saying to ourselves here we go again. That means we’ve shut ourselves off and sometimes people just need to feel heard and then it’s up to us to listen and then be that optimist to help them rise up from what they are going through. But it all starts with combatting the distraction, listening and preparing. I mean, we’re having this conversation today. You’ve done the justice of going through the book. But then just being open to improvise in that moment because someone might say something that is really powerful that you didn’t expect. But if you go where they need to go it can make a world of difference.

Gillis: You’re right. You might catch them at the time when they are in the lowest of low and the time that you give them–that quality time without distraction can make a huge difference because we never know what’s going on. And I know there are a lot of sons and daughters with older parents and the parents say they don’t want to be a burden. But they’re not a burden. It’s like…you took care of me and now it’s my turn to take care of you.

Meghji: It’s the circle of life and I know you’ve been a champion of this dialogue on loneliness. If we think about it there is this great paradox with loneliness and at the heart of it millions of us feel it around the world yet millions of us feel it alone and there can be this shame or this embarrassment of this feeling that I have nobody to talk to and that simple gesture whether it’s five minutes in a conversation or maybe somebody is watching and listening to our conversation and is thinking they haven’t reached out to a person in a while and I’m just going to surprise them today and just give them my ear. This can go a long way and amplify that sense of connection and make contributions to somebody’s life right now.

Gillis: Anything else you’d like to share?

Meghji: I think the takeaway from this conversation is just to lead with intentional connection. For the longest time we’ve been in this culture of convenience where everything moves so fast and maybe that is a great silver lining of the pandemic that we learned how to pivot with telemedicine, remote learning, remote interviews like we’re doing right here.

But in the end, the biggest question that we can ask is not what is the world going to look like once the pandemic is over? It’s regardless of the context or circumstance, how can we establish real authentic human connection and that starts with intention and reach out to them from the heart and I hope that’s what we’re all doing now and in the future.

