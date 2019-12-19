Home/Entertainment, Latest News, News/Author JK Rowling draws criticism for transgender comments

News

Author JK Rowling draws criticism for transgender comments

by:
Posted:

NEW YORK (AP) — J.K. Rowling is facing widespread criticism from the transgender community and other activists after tweeting support for a researcher who lost her job for stating that people cannot change their biological sex.

The researcher, Maya Forstater, had been a visiting fellow at the Centre for Global Development, which in March declined to renew her contract. A London judge this week upheld her dismissal, finding that her views of sexual identity were “absolutist,” even if they violate someone’s “dignity and/or creates an intimidating, hostile, degrading, humiliating or offensive environment.”

On Thursday morning, Rowling tweeted a response that said: “Call yourself whatever you like. Sleep with any consenting adult who’ll have you. Live your best life in peace and security. But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real? #IStandWithMaya #ThisIsNotADrill.”

The “Harry Potter” author is otherwise known for her liberal political views and many on Twitter labeled her a TERF (Trans Exclusive Radical Feminist). Among those criticizing her was the Human Rights Campaign, which tweeted: “Trans women are women. Trans men are men. Non-binary people are non-binary. CC: JK Rowling.”

A spokeswoman for Rowling said that the author would not have any further comment.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Around the Web

Ads by Revcontent

MORE NEWS STORIES

Elkhart-based Dexter acquires Iowa company

by: Merritt McLaughlin, Inside INdiana Business Merritt McLaughlin, Inside INdiana Business /

I

Elkhart-based Dexter Axle Company has acquired an Iowa-based manufacturer. Terms of the deal to purchase the company, Silent Drive, were not disclosed.
Read the Full Article

Billie Eilish to sing theme song for 25th James Bond film

by: Associated PressAssociated Press /

I

The untitled new song does not have a release date.
Read the Full Article

Indy man sentenced to 730 days for shoplifting

by: Staff ReportsStaff Reports /

I

He was sentenced to 730 days in prison on January 8.
Read the Full Article

MORE STORIES

Elkhart-based Dexter acquires Iowa company

News /

Billie Eilish to sing theme song for 25th James Bond film

News /

Indy man sentenced to 730 days for shoplifting

News /

A tip-top tip: Customer leaves over $2,000 for 2 bartenders

News /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.