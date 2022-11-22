News

Authorities: 2 dead in North Carolina helicopter crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A helicopter pilot and a meteorologist who worked for a North Carolina television station died following the crash of the station’s helicopter next to an interstate highway in the Charlotte area.

WBTV broadcasters who had been reporting on the crash identified their colleagues on air Tuesday about three hours following the deadly incident. The men were identified as meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag.

The crash occurred along Interstate 77. Johnny Jennings, chief of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, said no vehicles were involved in the incident.

The chief said preliminary witness accounts indicate that the pilot made some “diversionary” maneuvers and “probably saved some lives.”