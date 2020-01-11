Home/Latest News, Local, News/Authorities believe alcohol a factor in fatal crash that killed Bargersville man

Authorities believe alcohol a factor in fatal crash that killed Bargersville man

by: Staff Reports
BARGERSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Bargersville man was killed in a car crash Saturday morning in Johnson County, authorities say.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, officers were called to the area of Division Road just west of State Road 135 around 12:30 a.m. on reports of a two-vehicle crash.

The drivers involved have been identified as Tina Isley, 48, of Morgantown and Robert Shirley, 42, of Bargersville.

Authorities say Isley was driving a 2015 Jeep Wrangler westbound on Division Road when she crossed the center line and struck Shirley’s GMC pickup truck head on.

Shirley died at the scene of the crash. Isley was taken to IU Methodist Indianapolis with an injured ankle.

According to authorities, Shirley was on his way to work in Indianapolis and they believe Isley was returning home from work when the crash happened.

Alcohol is believed to have played a role in the fatal crash and toxicology results are pending.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

