Aveda Fredric’s Institute opens new state-of-the-art facility in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH)– The Aveda Fredric’s Institute is celebrating the official opening of its new location in a state-of-the-art facility in Carmel.

The school, that’s been training future beauty professionals in Indianapolis since 2005, moved its operations from Castleton Square to Merchant Square in Carmel. The new spot features a student salon floor, shampoo room, nail spa, classrooms and more.

Inside of the new facility students will be equipped to learn in a digital environment. There are six classroom spaces that can be used for in-person or virtual learning.

Aveda Institute Indianapolis President Patrick Thompson gave “All Indiana’s” Randall Newsome a tour of the new facility. Plus, Newsome got a crash course from educator Stephanie Huntsman.

Click here to learn more about Aveda Fredric’s Institute.