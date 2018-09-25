Avon police locate 16-year-old last seen at school

UPDATE

Avon police sent this tweet at 11:15 p.m.

“We are pleased to report that just 37 minutes after sharing the fact that she was missing, we connected with thousands of followers on social media and the Indynews network who assisted us in locating Gabriel Borthwick-Gonzalez in Plainfield.”

PREVIOUS

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — Avon Police Department said Monday night it’s searching for a 16-year-old girl.

Gabriel “Gabby” Borthwick-Gonzalez is 5 feet, 6 inches tall. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Police said in a tweet that she was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with a pink “PUMA” logo, black leggings and white Adidas shoes.

Gabriel was reported missing in Avon but was last seen near Harris Academy in Brownsburg about 1:15 p.m. Monday.

No additional information was provided in the tweet and a Facebook post.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Hendricks County Communications Center at 317-839-8700.