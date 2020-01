Avon police searching for suspect accused of exposing himself to girl

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — Avon police are searching for a suspect they say exposed himself to a girl.

According to a tweet posted to the Avon Police Department’s official twitter account, they are seeking John Curtis Snider, 31, of Indianapolis.

Snider is wanted on an active warrant for public indecency after he allegedly exposed himself to a girl in Avon.

No other details have been released at this time.

If you have information about Snider’s whereabouts you are asked to call 317-262-TIPS.