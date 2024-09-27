Avon’s Bow Wow Bash returns for its 14th Year to help local animals in need

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — Calling all pet lovers! This Sunday marks the 14th annual Misty Eyes Bow Wow Bash in Avon, a fun-filled event where you and your furry friend can win big while supporting animals in need.

Set to take place from noon to 5 p.m. at Washington Township Park, located at 435 Whipple Lane, the event promises plenty of activities for both pets and their owners. Tickets are just $5 for adults, with kids and pets getting in for free. For those looking to take their experience up a notch, VIP tickets are available for under $40.

Bow Wow Bash event coordinator Sheryl Sackett-Francik, alongside Chelsea McGinnis and her dog Nimbus—last year’s “Top Dog”—stopped by Daybreak to chat with News 8’s Jeremy Jenkins about what’s to come.

“All the funds raised go straight to Misty Eyes Animal Center, a growing rescue in Hendricks County,” Sackett-Francik shared. “This is our 14th year, and we’re proud to say we’ve got some exciting things happening in our rescue.”

As the county’s largest pet adoption event, the Bash will feature over 90 vendors, a pet contest at 2 p.m., and an awards ceremony where Nimbus will hand off his crown to this year’s top dog, Ophelia.

Bow Wow Bash volunteer Ida Schnabel highlighted one of the standout silent auction items—an incredible six-day trip to Africa for two, valued at $6,000. Bidding starts at $3,000. “We’ve got over 140 items in the auction, and all the proceeds will help us complete our new cat facility, ‘Kitty City,’” Schnabel said.

The day will also include a lure course, and don’t miss the doggy skydiving spectacle at 2:30 p.m.

Whether you’re adopting, volunteering, or just looking to have a fun day with your pup, Bow Wow Bash has something for everyone. If you can’t make it, there are still ways to support—volunteer or donate to help animals in need.

For more info, call 317-122-3445 or click here. To join the fun this Sunday you can head over to Washington Township Park from noon to 5 p.m.