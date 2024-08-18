Awesome August weather ahead this week

TONIGHT

The evening concludes with scattered showers dissipating into isolated thunderstorms before ceasing around mid-evening. As the skies begin to clear, the temperatures will drop to the lower 60s, while a subtle upper-level impulse may reintroduce some clouds overnight, with calm and cooler air settling in under partial cloud cover.

TOMORROW

A shift towards pleasant weather characterizes the day, with highs peaking in the mid-70s to near 80, beneath a mix of sun and scattered clouds. The region feels the influence of a departing low, ushering in drier air and diminishing humidity, making for a comfortably cool late August day.

TOMORROW NIGHT

Clear skies prevail, promising a cool night with lows dipping into the lower 60s, as tranquility takes hold under the influence of an encroaching high-pressure system.

TUESDAY

The day unfolds under sunny skies with temperatures climbing slightly to the upper 70s. Expect a dry and bright day, ideal for outdoor activities, with continued low humidity enhancing the comfort.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear conditions continue, with overnight lows cooling to the mid-50s, setting the stage for potentially patchy fog in prone areas, given the residual moisture and favorable surface pressure patterns.

WEDNESDAY

Sunshine dominates, with temperatures a touch warmer, reaching the mid-70s. The air remains dry, underscoring a stretch of mild and pleasant weather.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Clear skies and calm conditions persist, with lows comfortably in the mid-50s.

THURSDAY

Sunny and slightly warmer, highs approach the low 80s as the week progresses with stability in the weather pattern.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Another clear and calm night, with temperatures dropping to the mid-50s, continuing the trend of cool evenings.

7 DAY FORECAST

The upcoming week promises a continuation of mild and dry conditions, with daytime highs gradually warming from the mid-70s to the low 80s. Nighttime temperatures will remain consistently cool, in the mid to upper 50s. The weather pattern looks stable with high confidence in a dry week ahead, offering a pleasant break from the usual summer humidity and heat. As the week progresses, a slow warming trend is anticipated, leading into a weekend that might see temperatures pushing slightly above normal, but still devoid of significant precipitation.