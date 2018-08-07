Baby born to couple who married in bride’s mom’s hospital room

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — A couple recently had their baby in the same hospital where they were married.

Brian and Kristin Powers were married at IU Health West in Avon in January 2017.

Kristin’s mom, Cheryl, was battling cancer and doctors told said her days were numbered.

With the help of hospital staff, Cheryl’s room was transformed into a space fit for a wedding.

“For the wedding, someone had bought a bracelet. It had a heart, one for me, one for my mom and then before we buried it, we took it off and Brian said ‘I really think if we ever had a kid, I hope it’s a girl so you can give it to her on her wedding day.'”

Less than a year later, Kristin and Brian found out they were pregnant. Fulfilling another of Kristin’s mom’s wishes.

“Everyone who knew was like your mom definitely had a hand in it. She’s probably up there like, ‘It’s about time she has a baby.’ I don’t know if Heaven works that way but if it does, he was sick of listening to her” said Kristin.

Kristin and Brian’s baby girl was born on July 22.

Her name is Elliott Ann, named after Kristin’s mom’s maiden and middle names.