Baby formula sold at Walmart recalled due to potential presence of metal

(WFLA) - A baby formula maker has issued a nationwide voluntary recall of 23,388 containers of baby formula over fears they may contain metal, the FDA reports.

Perrigo Co. said it issued the recall "out of an abundance of caution" after a customer reported the presence of metal. There are no reports of injury or illness, the company said.

The recall affects customers who bought the 35-ounce, 992-gram containers of "Parent's Choice Advantage Infant Formula Milk-Based Powder with Iron," which was sold exclusively at Walmart. The containers have the lot code C26EVFV and a "use by" date of Feb. 26, 2021.

Customers can visit any Walmart store for a refund.

Those with questions can call Perrigo Consumer Affairs at 866-629-6181.