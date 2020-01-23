Baby surrendered in Safe Haven Baby Box in Seymour

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WISH) — A baby is safe after being surrendered in the Safe Haven Baby Box in Seymour Thursday.

According to the company Safe Haven Baby Boxes, the baby was surrendered Thursday at a fire station in Seymour. That’s located at 605 Meadowbrook Drive.

The infant is considered healthy, but was transported to a nearby hospital to be checked out.

“We are proud to have this resource available for the residents of Seymour, Indiana,” said Fire Chief Brad Lucas. “We strive everyday to ensure the safety of our residents and this is just a way to ensure the safety of newborns.”

The Safe Haven Baby Boxes serve as an option for parents to safely and anonymously surrender their newborn children and place the babies with authorities. The baby boxes are equipped with a small door, a mattress and a temperature-controlling fan. Once the child is placed in the box and the door is closed, an alarm sounds and notifies authorities.

According to the company, firefighters reached the newborn within 60 seconds of the alarm sounding.

The baby surrendered Thursday is the fifth baby surrendered in a baby box in the past two years in Indiana and the third to be surrendered in the past 134 days, according to the company. In September, a newborn was surrendered in a baby box in Carmel.

The baby box was added to the fire station in Seymour in 2019. It is one of 21 active baby boxes in the state of Indiana.

Authorities continue to urge parents to use the boxes as a way to safely surrender their newborns if they cannot care for them.