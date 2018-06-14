Ball State facing lawsuit saying it denied funds to pro-life student group

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) – Ball State University is facing a lawsuit saying the university denied funding to a student group.

Members of Students for Life say they they were denied funding while similar groups with opposing viewpoints were granted money.

Students for Life says they requested $300 from the Ball State University “student activity fee” pool of money.

According to the lawsuit, that $300 would have been used to design and distribute educational resource material for pregnant and parenting students at BSU.

The suit also says the reason for the funding was denied was because the group aligns with a particular political or religious interest.

Also in the lawsuit, it claims that feminist, LGBT and atheist groups were all approved for funding.

Leaders of the Students for Life group referred News 8 to their attorney who did not return phone calls or emails.

A spokesperson for Ball State University said they declined to comment on the pending ligitation.