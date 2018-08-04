Ball State not removing Papa John founder’s name from campus

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — Ball State University announced on Friday that it would not be removing the name of one of their most well-known alumni from campus.

Rick Hall, a member of the Ball State Board of Trustees, said the university would keep Papa John’s founder John Schnatter’s name on the John H. Schnatter Institute for Entrepreneurship and Free Enterprise in the wake of Schnatter’s resignation from Papa John’s, after he reportedly used a derogatory word in a conference call earlier this year.

“I think he should be known, maybe not full-blown racist, but in 2018, he should be outed for saying that,” said Ball State senior Zach Shimer.

Back in 2016, Schnatter and the Charles Koch Foundation partnered to fund the institute with a $3.25 million grant.

“I know he’s a big donor. He’s done a lot for Ball State. But, I think his name should be removed from the program,” said Shimer.

Gavin Humfleet, a junior at Ball State, disagreed: “I believe that all mistakes can be forgiven, and he can get a second chance.”

Ball State officials issued the following statement Friday morning: