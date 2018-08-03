Ball State, Purdue make decisions on John Schnatter

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — Two Indiana universities announced moves concerning names of buildings on their respective campuses.

The Ball State Board of Trustees announced its support for Papa John’s founder John Schnatter.

Schnatter is a Ball State alum.

In a statement Friday morning, Ball State says it will continue the school’s support of the “John H. Schnatter Institute for Entrepreneurship and Free Enterprise” on campus.

However, Purdue University announced Friday afternoon, that they will be dropping Schnatter’s name from their economics center.

According to a social media post from the school, their economic center, which was named the John H. Schnatter Center in April 2018, will now be known as Purdue University Research Center in Economics.

Purdue’s economics center, named in April 2018 the John H. Schnatter Center for Economic Research at Purdue, will revert to the Purdue University Research Center in Economics. Purdue will offer to return the funds associated with the naming. https://t.co/eMnWnIzHN9— Purdue Krannert (@PurdueKrannert) August 3, 2018

Schnatter resigned as chairman of the board for Papa John’s after revelations that he used a racial slur during a conference call earlier this year.

Schnatter has since said the resignation was a mistake.

