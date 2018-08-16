Ball State removes Papa John’s founder’s name from program

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) – The Ball State University Board of Trustees voted Thursday to remove the name of Papa John’s founder John Schnatter from one of its programs after earlier this month announcing it would retain his name on the program.

The board also decided to return funding provided in a grant. Ball State started the institute in 2016, after Schnatter and the Charles Koch Foundation donated $3.25 million.

Schnatter is a 1983 Ball State alumnus. He resigned as chairman of the Kentucky-based pizza chain after Forbes reported last month that he used a racial slur during a media training conference call. He has apologized for using the word, but said it was taken out of context.

In a statement Aug. 3, Ball State said it would continue the school’s support of the John H. Schnatter Institute for Entrepreneurship and Free Enterprise on campus. Located in Carmichael Hall, the goal of the institute is to support events and training focused on creative problem solving, best business practices and economic literacy.

In a special meeting of the trustees Thursday afternoon, a 8-1 vote removed his name from the building. The board approved the following resolution:

“While we sincerely acknowledge Mr. Schnatter’s generosity in providing the 2016 grant funding, it is proposed that the name John H. Schnatter be removed from the John H. Schnatter Institute for Entrepreneurship and Free Enterprise as well as the related Distinguished Professorship appointment; and the Institute be referred to as the Ball State University Institute for Entrepreneurship and Free Enterprise. Accordingly, the funding from the original grant will be returned to Mr. Schnatter’s Family Foundation.”

The board also issued the following statement:

Rick Hall, a 1989 alumus who is chairman of the board of trustees, issued this statement through the university:

“The Board of Trustees strongly condemns racism, both implicit and explicit. Our condemnation extends to include John Schnatter’s comments that are the subject of controversy and have no place in our society. “The Board had hoped that the situation would provide a learning opportunity regarding race relations and critical thinking. We respect and appreciate that John desired to engage with our students and campus community and otherwise continue to be supportive of Ball State. From the Board’s perspective, our University was presented with a chance to have healthy and open conversation that could lead to better understanding of issues facing our society. “Notwithstanding the Board’s strong belief in the power of conversation, President Mearns has advised us that such discussions with John and other good faith gestures would not be well received or effective, as long as his name remains on the Institute for Entrepreneurship and Free Enterprise. “Unfortunately, the response from some on campus and the current political climate in our nation makes the meaningful progress we desire very challenging. At the same time, the Board does not wish to risk that others will have a false impression that Ball State is not fully committed to a welcoming and inclusive campus for all. “Accordingly, the Board voted today to remove John Schnatter’s name from the Institute. “While the office suite signage in one of our buildings has changed, the troubling issues facing our nation still exist. The Board encourages the Ball State community to engage in constructive dialogue as we collectively work towards solutions.”

Earlier this month, Purdue University officials decided to drop decided to drop Schnatter’s name from a business school program.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.